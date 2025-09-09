AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,331,097 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 531.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of AES worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in AES by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The AES Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

