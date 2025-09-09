AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 147,955 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,955 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.8%

SBRA stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

