AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,442 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after acquiring an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,574,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE USB opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

