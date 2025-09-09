AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,214 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 834.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 100,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 84,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $265.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.28. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

