AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,928 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Highwoods Properties worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,118,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 388,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $9,331,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.2%

HIW stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 168.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

