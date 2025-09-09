AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.