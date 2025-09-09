AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of MDU Resources Group worth $25,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.6%

MDU opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,445.96. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

