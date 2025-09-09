AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MarketAxess worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

