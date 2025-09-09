AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About International Bancshares

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.