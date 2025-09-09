AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 12,927 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KE worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of KE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712,126 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in KE by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KE by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 197,734 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $10,547,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 1,494.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 603,910 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

BEKE opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $26.05.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

