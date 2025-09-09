AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 13,131 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in AptarGroup by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AptarGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1%

AptarGroup stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.