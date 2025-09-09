AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,546 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Insulet worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PODD opened at $349.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $350.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.