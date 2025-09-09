AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 431,217 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,217 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 77,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 125,144 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 115,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 159,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This trade represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 235,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,482 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

