AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aramark worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,457,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,674,000 after buying an additional 105,219 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.