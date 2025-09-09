AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,767 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 134,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,727 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 38,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.20.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

CAT opened at $422.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

