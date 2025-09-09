AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,346.96 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,396.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,303.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.