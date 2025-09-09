AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,502 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

In other news, EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $61,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $888,915.70. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,031.36. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

