AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $466.11 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.46 and a 200 day moving average of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.