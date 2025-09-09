AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 114,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,313 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,411.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,314.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,253.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,185.45. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

