Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,460,000 shares, adropof22.9% from the July 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently,2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 119,477 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 169,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 2.9%

ARCO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

