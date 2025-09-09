Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Ares Management worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274,422 shares of company stock valued at $408,064,869. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

