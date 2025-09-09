Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

TEAM stock opened at $172.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.44 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,461. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,331.45. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,948 shares of company stock worth $98,346,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

