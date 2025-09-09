Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 800.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

