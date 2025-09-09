Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.0%

WBD stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

