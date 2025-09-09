Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invitation Home by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

