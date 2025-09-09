Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 26,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 103.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $367,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

