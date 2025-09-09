Bank OZK $OZK Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,017,000 after buying an additional 220,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after buying an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 753,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 48,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3%

Bank OZK stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

