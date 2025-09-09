BCE (NYSE:BCE) & Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Financial Contrast

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 1.96% 18.89% 3.74% Hellenic Telecom Organization 12.39% 26.09% 10.03%

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BCE pays out 437.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.82 billion 1.28 $251.05 million $0.29 84.05 Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.77 $518.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares BCE and Hellenic Telecom Organization”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hellenic Telecom Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BCE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BCE and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 4 8 2 1 2.00 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.63%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Risk and Volatility

BCE has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

