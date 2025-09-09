Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$12.04. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 130,644 shares.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.