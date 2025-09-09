Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Blackbaud by 63.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Blackbaud by 127.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $159,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,664.68. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $281.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.