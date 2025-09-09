BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 265.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42,890.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlueLinx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

