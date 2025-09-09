Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.99.

Apple Stock Down 0.8%

AAPL stock opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

