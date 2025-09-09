Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOW. Zacks Research raised shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BOW opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of -0.70.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

