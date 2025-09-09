C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,815 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $25,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

