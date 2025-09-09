Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.22 and traded as high as C$42.61. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$41.86, with a volume of 25,585,249 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.75.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$895,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.66, for a total value of C$2,054,700.00. Insiders sold 299,676 shares of company stock worth $13,450,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.