Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) vs. Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ) Financial Comparison

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) and Solar Thin Films (OTCMKTS:SLTZ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Solar and Solar Thin Films, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 2 3 2 0 2.00 Solar Thin Films 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $11.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Solar Thin Films.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Solar Thin Films shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canadian Solar and Solar Thin Films”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $5.99 billion 0.12 $36.05 million ($0.60) -18.20 Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Thin Films.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Solar Thin Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar -0.12% -4.97% -1.40% Solar Thin Films N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Solar Thin Films on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. It offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions; solar system kits, such as inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; power electronic products; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operates battery energy storage projects. The Recurrent Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar power and battery storage projects; and operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. It has a fleet of solar and battery energy storage plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,005 MWp and 600 MWh. It serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies, as well as utility companies or grid operators, public utilities, licensed suppliers, corporate offtakers, and commercial, industrial or government end users. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Solar Thin Films

Solar Thin Films, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and installs thin-film amorphous silicon photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules. The company serves businesses and investment partnerships engaged in the production of photovoltaic thin-film modules; and corporations and governments involved in the construction of solar power plants principally in the United States, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and Asia. Solar Thin Films, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

