Carnival Corporation $CCL Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

