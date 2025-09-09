Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $2,777,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Chemed by 53.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 71.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.25.

Chemed Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CHE stock opened at $464.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.44. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $408.42 and a 12-month high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

