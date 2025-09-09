CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

