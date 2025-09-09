Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264,142 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.57% of Coeur Mining worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,926,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 369,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2,776.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 861,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 831,837 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,871,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 104,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,551,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

