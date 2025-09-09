Commercial Metals Company $CMC Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Commercial Metals worth $27,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.86. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

