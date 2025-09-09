Contrasting Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -1.12% 2.68% 2.13% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

68.1% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perion Network and WiMi Hologram Cloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $498.29 million 0.83 $12.61 million ($0.12) -77.00 WiMi Hologram Cloud $75.39 million 0.52 $9.97 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perion Network and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 2 3 0 2.60 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perion Network presently has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

Perion Network beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

