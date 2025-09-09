Contrasting Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverCommerce and Tenable”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $698.77 million 3.04 -$41.09 million ($0.12) -97.50 Tenable $900.02 million 4.19 -$36.30 million ($0.37) -84.22

Analyst Recommendations

Tenable has higher revenue and earnings than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EverCommerce and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 3 4 1 2.56 Tenable 0 8 9 0 2.53

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $41.06, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of EverCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -3.27% -1.96% -1.03% Tenable -4.74% -3.32% -0.76%

Volatility and Risk

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Tenable on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

