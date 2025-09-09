Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,473 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,972,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.