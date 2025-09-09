Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,789 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,943,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,404,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,442 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

