CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,238.48 ($98.06) and traded as high as GBX 8,342 ($113.00). CRH shares last traded at GBX 8,311.23 ($112.59), with a volume of 328,963 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CRH from GBX 8,993 to GBX 8,601 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,601.

Get CRH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Stock Down 0.1%

About CRH

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,610.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,238.48. The company has a market cap of £55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.