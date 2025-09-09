Critical Review: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and Par Pacific”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.33 $177.00 million ($0.46) -110.99 Par Pacific $7.97 billion 0.21 -$33.32 million ($0.28) -119.46

Profitability

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares HF Sinclair and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair -0.32% 1.89% 1.06% Par Pacific -0.25% -1.79% -0.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HF Sinclair and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 1 5 5 1 2.50 Par Pacific 0 3 5 1 2.78

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus price target of $50.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $28.96, indicating a potential downside of 13.41%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Volatility & Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Par Pacific on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

