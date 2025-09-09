Critical Survey: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and First Resource Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and First Resource Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $318.33 million 1.77 $27.41 million $0.65 20.06 First Resource Bancorp $37.81 million 1.33 $5.31 million $2.06 8.13

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 8.43% 4.66% 0.47% First Resource Bancorp 15.37% N/A N/A

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats First Resource Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides various educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education under the HarborOne U name. The company operates through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

