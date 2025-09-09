CrowdStrike $CRWD Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,734 shares of company stock valued at $84,087,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $428.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -359.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

