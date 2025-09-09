CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,701.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.3%

CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

